Open Lines
Home

Access Indy May 12, 2019 (w/ host Ebony Chappel)

ebony chappel

 

First Guest: Dr. Breanca Merritt, founding director of CRISP 

merritt-breanca

  • Marion County had the third-highest eviction rate in Indiana, behind DeKalb and Howard counties. However, it also had the highest rate of eviction filings in the state.
  • Trends over time (2010-2016)

    • Indiana and Marion County eviction and filing

    rates remained higher than the overall U.S. rate.

    • Overall eviction rates at the national and state

    level declined slightly over time.

    • All townships in Marion County experienced

    declines in eviction rates from 2011 to 2016, with

    the exception of Warren and Wayne Townships.

For more information, click here.

Second Guest: Evelyn and Jennifer Magley

evelyn jennifer

Evelyn is founder/CEO of The Basketball League. The first professional sports organization owned by a Black woman. Her daughter Jennifer is a former professional athlete, entrepreneur, public speaker and executive coach.

For more information on The Basketball League, visit thebasketballleague.net 

For more information on Jennifer Magley, visit magleyjennifer.com 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close