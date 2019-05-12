Access Indy May 12, 2019 (w/ host Ebony Chappel)

First Guest: Dr. Breanca Merritt, founding director of CRISP

Marion County had the third-highest eviction rate in Indiana, behind DeKalb and Howard counties. However, it also had the highest rate of eviction filings in the state.

Trends over time (2010-2016) • Indiana and Marion County eviction and filing rates remained higher than the overall U.S. rate. • Overall eviction rates at the national and state level declined slightly over time. • All townships in Marion County experienced declines in eviction rates from 2011 to 2016, with the exception of Warren and Wayne Townships.

Second Guest: Evelyn and Jennifer Magley

Evelyn is founder/CEO of The Basketball League. The first professional sports organization owned by a Black woman. Her daughter Jennifer is a former professional athlete, entrepreneur, public speaker and executive coach.

For more information on The Basketball League, visit thebasketballleague.net

For more information on Jennifer Magley, visit magleyjennifer.com

