The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley uses personality, humor, conviction and relevant information to deliver a high-energy morning show engaging his listening community in unexpected ways. His show has distinguished itself with its innovative mix of entertainment and an unfiltered view on contemporary black life and parenthood, focusing on family, community and mentorship.

Rounding out the show is a cast of personalities known to spark engagement and laughs:

Eva Marcille – Mom, model and entrepreneur who contributes a relatable woman’s point of view with a sharp wit and sometimes challenging position

Gary Wit Da Tea – Listeners count on Gary for the hottest entertainment gossip and a colorful opinion on just about everything

Da Brat – The same in-your-face candor that made her a hip hop star makes her a listener favorite, bringing wit, humor and a fresh outlook every morning

Rock T – A sports analyst with a hip hop flair, he not only reports the sports news…he predicts it as well

Special K – A master at finding the funny in the headlines, Special K takes the role of news correspondent to hilarious new levels

