Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Gospel Christmas songs can change the tenure in your house and make your children be a little less bored with singing carols. Try adding this list of gospel Christmas favorites to your Christmas playlist!

Also See: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

Also See: 5 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Christmas Season

READ MORE:

Inside the Top 10 at 10: Duets

50 Cent Taking A ‘Final Lap’

George Michael Tops Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote

The Weeknd Debuts New Song At Metro Boomin’s Coachella Set

Lizzo Announces New Version Of “GRRRLS” Following Backlash

Eminem Announces “Eminem Show” Expanded Reissue For 20th Anniv

Watch: Kelis Returns With Sultry Single & Visual “Midnight Snacks”

MICK And Chi Duly Blend Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Beats And Beyoncé’s Vocals On ‘B-Print’ Mixtape

Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

Giveon Announces ‘Timeless Tour’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season was originally published on praisedc.com