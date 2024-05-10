Listen Live
Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Starting this July.

Published on May 10, 2024

Trailer Release Celebration For Sony Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

One of the greatest comedic minds is set to make a return to the stage. Martin Lawrence has announced a new stand-up tour.

As reported by TMZ, the actor is going back into his one-man act bag. This week, he announced Y’all Know What It Is!, a tour that will reunite him with his fans in 36 different cities. The stops include Dallas, Atlantic City, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Additionally, he will be joined by the likes of DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Adele Givens, Ricky Smiley, Deon Cole and more.

In an exclusive statement to the celebrity news site Martin Lawrence detailed his excitement regarding the new tour. “Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me” he said. While Martin Lawrence has primarily focused on film, he started as a stand-up comedian. In the 1990’s he hosted Def Comedy Jam and would go on to release two influential comedy specials, You’re So Crazy and Runteldat.

His newest film Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is coming out June 7. Tickets to the Martin Lawrence Y’all Know What It Is! tour go on sale starting Friday, May 17. You can purchase tickets here.

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

