Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Ralph Tresvant, known for his iconic role in New Edition and his solo career spanning over five decades, will be gracing the airwaves of 106.7 WTLC as the evening host.

Ralph Tresvant’s illustrious career as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, and producer has made him an international star, captivating audiences worldwide. Now, he takes on a new role as the host of Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One’s esteemed syndicated show, “Love and R&B”.

Debuting in 2023, “Love and R&B” has been a beloved program, preserving the legacy of traditional R&B music with classic slow jams and love songs. With Ralph Tresvant at the helm, the show is set to reach new heights and continue its tradition of excellence.