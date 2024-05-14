Listen Live
Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

Published on May 14, 2024

Ralph Tresvant, the renowned R&B icon, has recently taken on a new role as the evening host on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.

During a special edition of Love and R&B from Monday, Ralph Tresvant hosted a segment that had an indy-only vibe to it where he interviewed the talented October London.

Some topics that they discussed was:

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.

Stay connected to 106.7 WTLC from 7PM-Midnight on Sunday-Thursday to catch more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape on Ralph Tresvants show, Love and R&B.

Full interview at the top!

