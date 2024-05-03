Listen Live
Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More

Published on May 3, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
gospel songs this week may 3 - Wande x Lecrae

Source: Darius Dees / Wande

New gospel songs this week (May 3) are an exciting bunch of soulful and energetic tracks.

Wande teamed up with her Reach Records family, Lecrae, for a combat record called “Send That.” Hear how they’re using God’s armor to fight against the enemy:

 

In preparation for their new album, The Mav Way: Reimagined, Maverick City Music released three songs in which the music videos for each premieres at 3 p.m. ET today. One of the songs features Annatoria for an afrobeats remake of “In The Room”, which originally featured Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

 

Adding to Mav’s combo of releases today, the powerhouse group known for their collective collaborations dropped “You Are Mighty” featuring Nick Day and Odell Bunton Jr.

 

Whereas three time’s a charm, Maverick City Music also released a reimagined version of “God Problems” that features Christian rapper Miles Minnick.

 

Since we’re talking about collectives, we’d be remiss to not mention Tauren Wells‘ collaboration with Lakewood Music. Their new worship song “Outnumbered” was recorded live at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

 

Limoblaze and KB add to the vibes with an upbeat track called “One Day.”

 

Gospel artist Sherwyn Gardener salutes moms across the globe for their prayers in his new song, “Mama” — right on time for Mother’s Day next week!

 

And Phil Thompson sums up this week’s list with a good message to remember: “You Won’t Ever Let Me Down.”

 

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More  was originally published on elev8.com

