A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Ralph Tresvant’s day in Circle City was a whirlwind of excitement and community engagement!

Starting with settling into his new home at the WTLC studio and meeting with Karen Vaughn, he made sure to connect with both the station and its listeners. His impromptu visit to His Place Eatery, treating fans to a meal and receiving a surprise birthday cake, shows his genuine appreciation for his supporters.

But Ralph’s journey didn’t stop there.

He made his way to the iconic Madam CJ Walker Building, a true Indianapolis treasure, where he was greeted by Kristen Stricken (President of the Madam CJ walker Building) and Alice Watson (President of Indiana Black Expo).

Together, they explored the building’s historic halls, from the magnificent Walker Stage to the grand ballroom, with plans for a rooftop space that promises to be a new hotspot for the city.

Back at the station, Ralph took to the airwaves for his first live broadcast from Indianapolis. The energy was palpable as he shared stories, interviewed Indy natives like October London, and delved into meaningful discussions about modern relationships.

Ralph’s genuine interactions and enthusiasm for the city undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the Indianapolis community. With his new radio show, Love and R&B, airing on WTLC, listeners can look forward to more engaging content and heartfelt connections.

All in all, Ralph soaked up every bit of the Hoosier experience, leaving an indelible mark on the city he now calls home away from home. With Love and R&B airing weekdays from 7 to 11 PM on 106.7 WTLC, listeners can expect even more heartfelt moments and soulful tunes to enrich their evenings. Check Out more Pictures from Ralph’s Circle City Tour Below!!

