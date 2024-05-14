Listen Live
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Ralph Tresvant visits Indianapolis Madam Walker Legacy Center

Source: Occupy Visuals / occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Ralph Tresvant’s day in Circle City was a whirlwind of excitement and community engagement!

Starting with settling into his new home at the WTLC studio and meeting with Karen Vaughn, he made sure to connect with both the station and its listeners. His impromptu visit to His Place Eatery, treating fans to a meal and receiving a surprise birthday cake, shows his genuine appreciation for his supporters.

But Ralph’s journey didn’t stop there.

He made his way to the iconic Madam CJ Walker Building, a true Indianapolis treasure, where he was greeted by Kristen Stricken (President of the Madam CJ walker Building) and Alice Watson (President of Indiana Black Expo).

Together, they explored the building’s historic halls, from the magnificent Walker Stage to the grand ballroom, with plans for a rooftop space that promises to be a new hotspot for the city.

Back at the station, Ralph took to the airwaves for his first live broadcast from Indianapolis. The energy was palpable as he shared stories, interviewed Indy natives like October London, and delved into meaningful discussions about modern relationships.

Ralph’s genuine interactions and enthusiasm for the city undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the Indianapolis community. With his new radio show, Love and R&B, airing on WTLC, listeners can look forward to more engaging content and heartfelt connections.

All in all, Ralph soaked up every bit of the Hoosier experience, leaving an indelible mark on the city he now calls home away from home. With Love and R&B airing weekdays from 7 to 11 PM on 106.7 WTLC, listeners can expect even more heartfelt moments and soulful tunes to enrich their evenings. Check Out more Pictures from Ralph’s Circle City Tour Below!!

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

2.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

3.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

4.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

5.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

6.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

7.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

8.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

9.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

10.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

11.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

12.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

13.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

14.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

15.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

16.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

17.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

18.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

19.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

20.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

21.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

22.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

23.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

24.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

25.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

26.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

27.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

28.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

29.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

30.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

31.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

32.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

33.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

34.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

35.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

36.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

37.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

38.

Source:other

39.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/

40.

Source:occupyvisuals.pixieset.com/
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Local

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close