Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

Get ready, Indianapolis!

The legendary Ralph Tresvant is making his way to Indy for a special live show that you won’t want to miss on the 106.7 WTLC airwaves.

Tune in to 106.7 WTLC at 7pm on Monday, May 13th for a unique Indy-only edition of Love and R&B, where Ralph Tresvant will serenade you from the WTLC studio with the best slow jams that will touch your heart and soul.

Not only will you get to enjoy his incredible music, but you’ll also have the chance to participate by calling in and sharing your love for R&B music with Ralph.

But wait, there’s more!

A surprise special guest will be joining Ralph Tresvant during the show for an exclusive interview, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening. This unexpected guest is sure to bring even more magic to an already enchanting night of music and camaraderie.

RELATED | Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

RELATED | R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and make sure to join Ralph Tresvant LIVE from WTLC on Monday, May 13th at 7pm for a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you feeling the love and groove of R&B like never before!

Listen Live – [CLICK HERE]