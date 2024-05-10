New Gospel Songs This Week: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Jason Nelson & More

New gospel songs this week (May 10) are inspiring!

Tasha Cobbs Leonard kicked off new music Friday with a track called “Do It Anyway.” The song compliments her new book of the same name, “Do It Anyway: Don’t Give Up Before It Gets Good.” The song, just like the book, is an ode to the power of resilience. Tasha even performed the new song for the first time today on the Tamron Hall Show for Tam’s third annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Deitrick Haddon debuted a new song called “Momma We Made It” off his forthcoming album, “One Night In California,” which will release on his birthday on May 17.

Blessing Offor and Dolly Parton teamed up for a new song called “Somebody’s Child.” This isn’t Parton’s first run with Christian music. In 1971 she released a spiritual album titled, “The Golden Streets of Glory.” She also collaborated with Zach Williams a few years ago on a song called “There Is Jesus,” but you might remember her gospel run most by her feature Queen Latifah – the two collaborated on “He’s Everything” for a Christian-based film called “Joyful Noise” back in 2012.

Jason Nelson tapped Madison Ryann Ward for his new song, “Made New,” the live performance/music video of which released today. The artists combined their classic sounds to make a much-needed and especially unique record that’s music to our ears.

Folabi Nuel and Victor Thompson dropped “You Are Good.” The song is a sweet reminder of God’s detail in the way he crafted our lives.

Derek Minor dropped a fire track earlier this week for a song he says is very important to him. “I’ve learned that everything we go through doesn’t break us… it makes us! I know God is gonna use this to inspire the world,” he said of his new song, “Made Me Better.”

