2019 IBE Music Heritage Festival – II

The Indiana Black Expo is in its 49th year of delivering several days of arts, entertainment, culture and community. Every year the Summer Celebration includes the free concert, Music Heritage Festival I, and the Music Heritage Festival II.

The 2019 Music Heritage Festival II was held at the Bankers Life Field House and featured an all-start line up. With performances from–Joe, Jazmine Sullivan, Stokley, and Marsha Ambrosius–attendees were in for a great night!

