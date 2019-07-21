IBE Events
Guy Performs “I Like” At Indiana Black Expo’s Music Heritage Festival

Guy At IBE Summer Celebration 2019

The Indiana Black Expo is in its 49th year of delivering several days of arts, entertainment, culture and community. Every year the Summer Celebration puts on a free concert with show stopping performances at the American Legion Mall.

Although Indiana was facing extreme heat conditions, Indiana residents didn’t let that stop them and still came out to attend this year’s show. The 2019 Music Heritage Festival free concert featured Angela Winbush, Con Funk Shun, and Guy.

Check out Guy performing one of their greatest hits, “I Like” below:

See Also: 

Teddy Riley Accepts 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award At Indiana Black Expo

