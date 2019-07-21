Teddy Riley Accepts 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award At Indiana Black Expo

The 49th Annual Indiana Black Expo honored Teddy Riley with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at its corporate luncheon. Each year as part of Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration festivities IBE holds one of the largest corporate luncheons in the state. The purpose is to bring together leaders in Indiana and honor those who have proved exceptional in their efforts on behalf of the state.

Watch as Teddy Riley accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award:

