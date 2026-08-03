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East Side Indianapolis Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another

The shooting happened around 1:23 p.m. in the 6200 block of East 11th Street.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side Sunday afternoon, and another person was treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 1:23 p.m. in the 6200 block of East 11th Street.

A person with gunshot wounds was found and taken to the hospital. That person later died from their injuries.

A short time later, another person arrived at Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe that person was involved in the shooting that happened on East 11th Street.

The details leading up to the shooting have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

East Side Indianapolis Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another was originally published on wibc.com

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