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Loni Love Urges Warner Family To Resolve Estate Dispute

Loni Love Urges Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Family to Settle Estate Dispute for Their Daughter

Loni Love is encouraging Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow and mother to resolve their ongoing estate dispute privately, urging both sides to put the actor's daughter first.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Loni Love Urges Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Family to Settle Estate Dispute for Their Daughter

A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a black dress against a dark background.
Source: Loni Love / Loni Love

Malcolm-Jamal Warner estate dispute continues to draw attention as comedian and actress Loni Love is encouraging the late actor’s family to resolve their legal differences outside of court. Furthermore, Love publicly urged Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, and his mother, Pamela Warner, to focus on what matters most—the actor’s young daughter.

Warner, beloved for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died unexpectedly without a will. This set the stage for a complicated legal battle over his estate.

What’s at the Center of the Lawsuit?

The Malcolm-Jamal Warner estate dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by Tenisha Warner against Pamela Warner. Pamela Warner serves as the successor trustee of the family trust.

Tenisha is seeking more than $1.2 million. She claims she is entitled to the funds under the terms of a 2022 prenuptial agreement.

According to the lawsuit, the late actor did not fulfill several financial commitments outlined in the agreement. These included securing a $1 million life insurance policy, paying a monthly salary for her role as his chief of staff, and making agreed-upon retirement and anniversary payments.

A Complicated Estate

The legal dispute has become more complex because Warner passed away without a will.

His mother oversees the pre-existing family trust established in 1996. However, Tenisha was not considered the next of kin for that trust under its existing legal structure.

Tenisha has stated that she is now raising the couple’s 9-year-old daughter as a single mother. At the same time, she is managing the family’s financial responsibilities.

Loni Love’s Message

As the Malcolm-Jamal Warner estate dispute unfolds, Loni Love is urging both sides to work toward a resolution outside the courtroom.

Her message centers on protecting the well-being of Warner’s daughter during an already difficult time. She encourages the family to prioritize healing over prolonged legal conflict.

The case remains ongoing, and a court has not yet ruled on the claims made by either party.

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