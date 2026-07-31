Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Donates $100,000 to Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Band

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Beyoncé BeyGOOD Texas Southern University is making headlines after the superstar’s charitable foundation donated $100,000 to the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band. This donation is further investing in the future of HBCU students.

The gift follows an unforgettable moment when more than 200 members of the Ocean of Soul Marching Band joined Beyoncé on the field during her nationally televised “Beyoncé Bowl” Christmas Day halftime performance.

Investing in the Next Generation

The Beyoncé BeyGOOD Texas Southern University donation will directly support the band’s future through scholarships, recruitment and retention initiatives, and much-needed technology and infrastructure upgrades.

University leaders say the funding will help strengthen one of the nation’s premier HBCU marching bands. Additionally, it will create new opportunities for current and future students.

For Beyoncé, the contribution also carries special meaning. As a Houston native, she continues to invest in the city and institutions that have helped shape generations of leaders, artists, and professionals.

A Commitment to HBCU Excellence

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have long been recognized for developing influential leaders across business, entertainment, education, politics, and the arts.

BeyGOOD’s latest investment reflects a continued commitment to preserving that legacy by supporting educational access and student success.

The Ocean of Soul Marching Band has become a nationally recognized symbol of excellence. It represents Texas Southern University on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Another Way to Support HBCUs

The Beyoncé BeyGOOD Texas Southern University donation also shines a spotlight on the importance of supporting HBCUs in meaningful ways.

One opportunity is the One Voyage Cruise, which sails October 26–November 1, 2026. It offers more than an unforgettable week of live entertainment featuring artists like Keith Sweat, T.I., Rick Ross, Jonathan McReynolds, Karyn White, and many more. Importantly, the cruise is a fundraiser supporting the life-changing work of UNCF. It helps students attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Whether through charitable giving, scholarships, or experiences that give back, every investment helps strengthen the future of HBCUs. In addition, these investments benefit the students whose lives they continue to transform.

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