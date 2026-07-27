Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

There’s a new Black Panther, and fans are buzzing over the news.

Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler announced this past weekend at San Diego’s Comic-Con panel that actor David Jonsson would be taking the mantle as the new Black Panther in the upcoming movie Black Panther 3.

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Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in the upcoming movie, set to be out December 15, 2028. Coogler is set to return to direct the new movie.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said onstage. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking.”