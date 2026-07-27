Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

There’s a new Black Panther, and fans are buzzing over the news.

Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler announced this past weekend at San Diego’s Comic-Con panel that actor David Jonsson would be taking the mantle as the new Black Panther in the upcoming movie Black Panther 3.

RELATED | ‘Black Panther 3’: Ryan Coogler Confirms British Bloke David Jonsson Will Star As T’Challa’s Son, Film Set For December 2028 Release

Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in the upcoming movie, set to be out December 15, 2028. Coogler is set to return to direct the new movie.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said onstage. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said that Coogler set up a secret meeting with Jonsson and called him after saying, “He’s the guy, he’s the guy, I felt it. I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

Jonsson, 32, got his start in theatre from RADA and landed his breakout TV role in 2020 on HBO. He was then featured in several movies, including Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, and stole the show in the movie The Long Walk.

Fans took to social media after the shocking revelation at Comic-Con, many praising Jonsson and the casting decision made for the new movie.

However, many fans showed their disappointment in the casting, many hoping that actor Damson Idris would land the role.

Regardless, Marvel fans are excited to see what will come from Black Panther 3. Although one question still remains: how will T’Challa II be introduced as a grown adult already in the franchise? Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A woman with long, curly black hair wearing a yellow jacket and necklaces posing in front of a backdrop with "iHeart Radio" and "FOX" logos.
Entertainment  |  JC

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Comments
Ice Cube at Al Wissam Meet & Greet
Movies  |  JC

Ice Cube And Mike Epps Finally Completed “Last Friday” Script

Comments
9 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

Comments
8 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son At Home

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

Comments
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Who Is David Jonsson? Meet The British Star Taking On The Black Panther Mantle

Comments
2026 MLB All-Star Game
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Performance Has Fans Split After MLB All-Star Game

Comments
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Bam Adebayo Recounts How “Terrifying” It Was To Ask A’Ja Wilson’s Dad Permission To Marry Her – Page 15

Comments
Woman jumping with skateboard
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  D.L. Chandler

Double Dribble Drama: DiJonai Carrington Accuses Ex NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With Multiple WNBA Players, Smith Responds

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close