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Fans Divided Over Patti LaBelle's All-Star Game Anthem

Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Performance Has Fans Split After MLB All-Star Game

Patti LaBelle's performance of the national anthem at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game sparked praise and criticism, becoming one of the night's biggest talking points.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Performance Has Fans Split After MLB All-Star Game

2026 MLB All-Star Game
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Patti LaBelle national anthem performance became one of the biggest moments of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. It sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Taking the stage in her hometown of Philadelphia, the 82-year-old music icon delivered her signature soulful interpretation of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This was before the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Almost immediately, fans began debating whether the performance was a masterpiece or simply too unconventional.

Fans Were Divided

The Patti LaBelle national anthem drew criticism from some viewers who felt the performance strayed too far from the traditional arrangement.

Critics pointed to the slower tempo, extended gospel-inspired vocal runs, and a few moments where LaBelle appeared to stumble over portions of the lyrics. Others said the performance made it difficult for fans in the stadium to sing along. Additionally, some described it as overly dramatic.

As clips circulated online, opinions quickly poured in from both sides.

Supporters Applauded Her Signature Style

Just as many fans came to LaBelle’s defense.

Supporters praised the legendary singer for doing what she has done throughout her career—making every performance uniquely her own. Many celebrated her remarkable vocal ability at 82 years old, applauding her powerful finish and commanding stage presence.

Others noted that as one of Philadelphia’s most beloved entertainers, LaBelle earned the right to bring her signature soul and artistry to one of baseball’s biggest stages.

A Star-Studded Pregame Celebration

While LaBelle’s performance dominated online conversation, the pregame festivities also featured standout appearances from Jennifer Hudson. She performed “America the Beautiful.” Furthermore, Boyz II Men participated in a tribute celebrating their hometown of Philadelphia.

The Patti LaBelle national anthem may have divided opinions, but one thing is undeniable: the performance had people talking. Whether fans loved her soulful interpretation or preferred a more traditional rendition, Patti LaBelle once again proved she remains one of music’s most unforgettable performers.

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