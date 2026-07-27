Source: Nick Riley Bentham / CR Fashion Book

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

R&B artist SZA revealed that she was fired from a strip club for choosing to open for rapper Trinidad James after his hit song “All Gold Everything” went viral in 2012. Despite losing her job, the gamble paid off. She later signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released her critically acclaimed debut album, Ctrl. SZA’s career has since flourished. She earned multiple Grammy nominations and a win in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The experience inspired her song “Broken Clocks,” where she sings about returning to the strip club for a paycheck but ultimately deciding not to go back. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/sza-reveals-she-lost-her-150752513.html