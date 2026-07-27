Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
SZA for CR Fashion Book Issue 22
Source: Nick Riley Bentham / CR Fashion Book

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

R&B artist SZA revealed that she was fired from a strip club for choosing to open for rapper Trinidad James after his hit song “All Gold Everything” went viral in 2012. Despite losing her job, the gamble paid off. She later signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released her critically acclaimed debut album, Ctrl. SZA’s career has since flourished. She earned multiple Grammy nominations and a win in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The experience inspired her song “Broken Clocks,” where she sings about returning to the strip club for a paycheck but ultimately deciding not to go back. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/sza-reveals-she-lost-her-150752513.html

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A woman with long, curly black hair wearing a yellow jacket and necklaces posing in front of a backdrop with "iHeart Radio" and "FOX" logos.
Entertainment  |  JC

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Comments
Ice Cube at Al Wissam Meet & Greet
Movies  |  JC

Ice Cube And Mike Epps Finally Completed “Last Friday” Script

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

Comments
2026 MLB All-Star Game
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Performance Has Fans Split After MLB All-Star Game

Comments
Woman jumping with skateboard
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  D.L. Chandler

Double Dribble Drama: DiJonai Carrington Accuses Ex NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With Multiple WNBA Players, Smith Responds

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
2 Items
Food & Drink  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close