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Bam Adebayo On Asking A'Ja Wilson's Dad Permission To Marry Her

Bam Adebayo Recounts How “Terrifying” It Was To Ask A’Ja Wilson’s Dad Permission To Marry Her – Page 15

Bam Adebayo revealed how emotional it was to ask A'ja Wilson's father for permission to marry her during a snippet from ESPN's 'Life in the W' docuseries.

Published on July 27, 2026
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As the WNBA’s popularity begins its race to catch up with the NBA, the first couple of professional basketball have emerged as Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson.

The two were very quiet about their relationship when they first started dating, but they’ve recently begun sharing more intimate moments, and even participating in Life In The W.

From ESPN, the six-part docuseries follows Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier from the Minnesota Lynx, and DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury throughout the 2025 WNBA season.

Some intimate off-court moments were also caught on camera, including Adebayo recounting what it was like asking Wilson’s father, Roscoe, if he could marry his daughter. 

“One hundred percent. That was the most terrifying question I had to ask him,” Adebayo said. “I was like, ‘Man, would it be cool if… I married your daughter?'”

Roscoe even recounts his perspective of the moment too.

“I told him, I said, ‘Listen, I said, seems as though,'” Roscoe recalled. “That… you have A’ja’s heart. If you got A’ja’s heart, you got two more hearts with you to take care of.”

“I ain’t gonna lie. I went to the bathroom, I had to cry a little bit,” Adebayo admitted of his first move after the intense ask.

Another layer of Adebayo’s own relationship with Roscoe is because of his complicated relationship with his own dad. Adebayo has been very open about his father not playing an active role in his life since he left New Jersey at age 7 for a better life in his mother Marilyn’s hometown in North Carolina. 

Adebayo went on to praise Roscoe as a father figure.

“Roscoe is the dad that I always wanted,” he said. “If I could have picked a dad, it would have 100 percent been Roscoe. One hundred percent.”

And most importantly, the clip ends with Wilson excited at the chance of settling down with Adebayo. 

“I would love to be his wife,” Wilson said. “My ring finger is a little empty, if you know what I’m talking about.”

Adebayo assured viewers that the ring is “in the works.”

See social media’s reaction to the pending nuptials below.

Bam Adebayo Recounts How “Terrifying” It Was To Ask A’Ja Wilson’s Dad Permission To Marry Her – Page 15 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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