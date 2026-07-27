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Ice Cube And Mike Epps Finally Completed “Last Friday” Script

Published on July 27, 2026
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Source: Getty/t.Judes/106.7 wtlc

Ice Cube And Mike Epps Finally Completed “Last Friday” Script

Ice Cube and Mike Epps have completed and submitted the script for “Last Friday,” the long-awaited fourth installment in the comedy franchise. The announcement was made during an event celebrating the legacy of the films, with Cube sharing the news with fans. The script submission marks a significant milestone in the development of the sequel, which has faced delays and negotiations over the years. The event also featured performances and appearances from cast members, highlighting the enduring popularity of the Friday series. Cube and Epps are also working on a Friday-themed podcast, offering fans more ways to engage with the beloved franchise. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/ice-cube-and-mike-epps-finally-completed-last-friday-script/

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