Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Black Woman Skater Redefines Skateboard Culture

Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

Discover how Proper Gnar, founded by Latosha Stone-Keagy, is breaking barriers as the first Black woman-owned skateboard and streetwear brand in the action sports industry.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist

Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

Woman jumping with skateboard
Source: ImagesBazaar / Getty

Proper Gnar skateboard brand is proving that creativity, representation, and community can transform an industry. The company was founded in 2013 by artist and skateboarder Latosha Stone-Keagy, better known as Latosha Stone. It is based in Ohio. As a result, it has become the first Black woman-owned skateboard and streetwear brand in the action sports industry.

Stone launched Proper Gnar with a vision of blending fine art and skateboarding. At the same time, she created space for women of color in a culture where they have long been underrepresented.

Art Meets Skateboarding

Every product from the Proper Gnar skateboard brand reflects Stone’s artistic style.

Known for hand-drawn graphics, vibrant colors, anime influences, fantasy themes, and striking illustrations of Black women, the company offers custom skateboard decks, hoodies, T-shirts, hats, stickers, and collectible art prints.

The mission extends beyond merchandise. Proper Gnar is committed to building an inclusive, welcoming skate community where everyone feels they belong.

From Independent Brand to National Recognition

Proper Gnar experienced a major breakthrough in 2020 after being featured in Beyoncé’s Black Parade Route. This event highlighted outstanding Black-owned businesses.

The exposure introduced the brand to a national audience and fueled significant growth.

Its custom skateboard decks have also appeared on HBO’s Betty. Meanwhile, retail partnerships with skate shops like Zumiez have expanded the brand’s reach beyond independent skate culture.

Building Community for the Next Generation

The Proper Gnar skateboard brand continues to invest in the future of skateboarding through local skate clinics, community meetups, and sponsorships for an all-girls skate team.

After a decade of rapid growth, Stone has shifted the company toward limited-edition, art-inspired collections. These new collections prioritize creativity and sustainability over mass production.

As Proper Gnar enters its next chapter, the brand remains focused on challenging stereotypes, celebrating artistic expression, and ensuring more young women—especially Black women—can see themselves represented every time they step onto a skateboard.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Meagan Good Says Her Divorce Became “The Biggest Blessing” of Her Life

Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before

Related Tags

Beyoncé Black Parade Latosha Stone Latosha Stone-Keagy Proper Gnar Stone Zumiez

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

Comments
2026 MLB All-Star Game
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Performance Has Fans Split After MLB All-Star Game

Comments
Woman jumping with skateboard
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
2 Items
Food & Drink  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Local  |  Staff

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Destiny’s Child Releasing New Music Soon?

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close