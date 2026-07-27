Proper Gnar Is Redefining Skate Culture as the First Black Woman-Owned Skateboard Brand

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Proper Gnar skateboard brand is proving that creativity, representation, and community can transform an industry. The company was founded in 2013 by artist and skateboarder Latosha Stone-Keagy, better known as Latosha Stone. It is based in Ohio. As a result, it has become the first Black woman-owned skateboard and streetwear brand in the action sports industry.

Stone launched Proper Gnar with a vision of blending fine art and skateboarding. At the same time, she created space for women of color in a culture where they have long been underrepresented.

Art Meets Skateboarding

Every product from the Proper Gnar skateboard brand reflects Stone’s artistic style.

Known for hand-drawn graphics, vibrant colors, anime influences, fantasy themes, and striking illustrations of Black women, the company offers custom skateboard decks, hoodies, T-shirts, hats, stickers, and collectible art prints.

The mission extends beyond merchandise. Proper Gnar is committed to building an inclusive, welcoming skate community where everyone feels they belong.

From Independent Brand to National Recognition

Proper Gnar experienced a major breakthrough in 2020 after being featured in Beyoncé’s Black Parade Route. This event highlighted outstanding Black-owned businesses.

The exposure introduced the brand to a national audience and fueled significant growth.

Its custom skateboard decks have also appeared on HBO’s Betty. Meanwhile, retail partnerships with skate shops like Zumiez have expanded the brand’s reach beyond independent skate culture.

Building Community for the Next Generation

The Proper Gnar skateboard brand continues to invest in the future of skateboarding through local skate clinics, community meetups, and sponsorships for an all-girls skate team.

After a decade of rapid growth, Stone has shifted the company toward limited-edition, art-inspired collections. These new collections prioritize creativity and sustainability over mass production.

As Proper Gnar enters its next chapter, the brand remains focused on challenging stereotypes, celebrating artistic expression, and ensuring more young women—especially Black women—can see themselves represented every time they step onto a skateboard.

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