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Nia Long Bemoans Modern Dating's Lack of Romance

Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

Nia Long is keeping it real about today's dating scene, saying she misses the romance and consistent effort that defined relationships in the '90s.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
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Nia Long modern dating comments are striking a chord with singles everywhere. The actress recently shared her unfiltered thoughts on today’s dating culture, admitting she’s frustrated by the lack of romance, consistency, and genuine effort in modern relationships.

During a candid conversation with Keke Palmer, Long didn’t hold back when asked about her current dating life.

“I hate it,” she said. “It’s stupid. It’s so… it’s so dumb.”

Her honest response quickly sparked conversations online, especially among those who say dating has become more complicated than ever.

Missing the Romance of the ’90s

For Long, it’s not just about finding a partner—it’s about finding someone willing to put in meaningful effort.

The Nia Long modern dating conversation revealed her longing for the kind of romance she remembers from the 1990s. She said she’d love to experience the type of courtship often portrayed in films from that era, where thoughtful gestures and consistency mattered.

Long even shared a few of her expectations, saying she’d like flowers delivered to her home and wants someone who shows up consistently.

“I need you to show me that I need you,” she explained.

Keeping Her Sense of Humor

Despite her frustrations, Long also brought plenty of laughs to the conversation.

She joked that if she were simply looking to have fun, she’d rather make potential partners sign non-disclosure agreements because, in her words, “people talk too much.”

The humorous comment became one of the interview’s most talked-about moments.

A Conversation Many Can Relate To

The Nia Long modern dating discussion resonated with countless people who believe dating has changed dramatically over the years.

Whether listeners agreed with every point or not, Long’s honesty sparked an important conversation about romance, communication, and expectations.

Her message was clear: meaningful relationships still require intentional effort, and sometimes the old-school approach to dating isn’t so old-fashioned after all.

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