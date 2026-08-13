Janet Jackson to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Control' Concert
Janet Jackson to film, release concert movie celebrating 40 years of ‘Control’
Janet Jackson to film, release concert movie celebrating 40 years of ‘Control’
Janet Jackson has announced a special performance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Control. The concert, titled Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie, will be filmed on Dec. 12 in Florida and will feature behind-the-scenes footage. The film will cover Janet’s entire catalog, from “Nasty” to “All for You,” and is planned for a global release followed by streaming. Control, released in 1986, was a pivotal album in Janet’s career, showcasing her unique sound and producing multiple chart-topping hits. Source: https://wtmx.com/janet-jackson-to-film-release-concert-movie-celebrating-40-years-of-control
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