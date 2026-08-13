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Janet Jackson to film, release concert movie celebrating 40 years of ‘Control’

Janet Jackson has announced a special performance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Control. The concert, titled Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie, will be filmed on Dec. 12 in Florida and will feature behind-the-scenes footage. The film will cover Janet’s entire catalog, from “Nasty” to “All for You,” and is planned for a global release followed by streaming. Control, released in 1986, was a pivotal album in Janet’s career, showcasing her unique sound and producing multiple chart-topping hits. Source: https://wtmx.com/janet-jackson-to-film-release-concert-movie-celebrating-40-years-of-control