Indiana's 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Stude...
Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment
- Indiana has some of the Midwest's largest high schools, with several enrolling over 3,000 students.
- Carmel High School is Indiana's largest traditional public high school, with over 5,100 students.
- Indiana Connections Academy, an online school, has the highest enrollment at around 5,300 students.
Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment
Everything is bigger in Texas… except maybe high schools.
Indiana is home to some of the largest high schools in the Midwest, with several campuses enrolling more than 3,000 students.
From powerhouse athletic programs to nationally recognized performing arts departments, these schools serve thousands of Hoosier students every year.
Using the latest available enrollment data from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), Indiana Department of Education, and national education databases, here’s a look at the 20 largest high schools in Indiana for 2026. (ihsaa.org)
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20. Crown Point High School
Location: Crown Point
Enrollment: Approximately 2,900 students
19. Jeffersonville High School
Location: Jeffersonville
Enrollment: Approximately 2,950 students
18. Carroll High School
Location: Fort Wayne
Enrollment: Approximately 3,000 students
17. Noblesville High School
Location: Noblesville
Enrollment: Approximately 3,050 students
16. Homestead High School
Location: Fort Wayne
Enrollment: Approximately 3,080 students
15. Center Grove High School
Location: Greenwood
Enrollment: Approximately 3,100 students
14. Pike High School
Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,150 students
13. Lake Central High School
Location: St. John
Enrollment: Approximately 3,180 students
12. Elkhart High School
Location: Elkhart
Enrollment: Approximately 3,250 students
11. Ben Davis High School
Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,275 students
10. Brownsburg High School
Location: Brownsburg
Enrollment: Approximately 3,320 students
9. Franklin Central High School
Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,380 students
8. Warren Central High School
Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,400 students
7. Hamilton Southeastern High School
Location: Fishers
Enrollment: Approximately 3,450 students
6. Avon High School
Location: Avon
Enrollment: Approximately 3,480 students
5. North Central High School
Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,600 students
4. Fishers High School
Location: Fishers
Enrollment: Approximately 3,660 students
3. Penn High School
Location: Mishawaka
Enrollment: Approximately 3,850 students
2. Carmel High School
Location: Carmel
Enrollment: More than 5,100 students
Carmel High School remains the largest traditional public high school in Indiana and is consistently ranked among the largest high schools in the United States. (Wikipedia)
1. Indiana Connections Academy
Location: Indianapolis (Online)
Enrollment: Approximately 5,300 students
As a statewide online public school serving grades K–12, Indiana Connections Academy enrolls more students than any other high school program in the state. Because it is a virtual school, many rankings separate it from traditional brick-and-mortar campuses. (Niche)
Which Traditional High School Is the Biggest?
If you’re only counting traditional in-person public high schools, Carmel High School is Indiana’s largest, followed by Penn High School, Fishers High School, North Central High School, and Avon High School.
Did your high school make the list? Share this with a fellow Hoosier and see whose school has the biggest student body.