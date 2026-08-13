K. Michelle Goes Country with Debut Album Jesus & Whiskey

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

K. Michelle country album Jesus & Whiskey is officially on the way, marking a new chapter for an artist who has never been afraid to follow her own musical path. The singer will release her first full-length country project on October 16, 2026.

After years of success in R&B, K. Michelle is stepping fully into the country music space with a nine-track collection that brings together her powerhouse vocals, Southern roots, and personal storytelling.

Welcome to Jesus & Whiskey

The K. Michelle country album is produced by Kristian Bush of Sugarland and will be released through Real Outlawz Records and BBR Music Group.

Its title track, “Jesus & Whiskey,” is available now and gives listeners an early taste of the emotional honesty K. Michelle is bringing to the project.

She also had a hand in writing most of the album, making this transition feel less like a musical experiment and more like an authentic extension of who she is.

Nine Tracks, Plenty of Storytelling

Among the songs featured on Jesus & Whiskey are “Blame Tennessee,” “Damn Good Friend,” and the previously released “Jack Daniel’s.”

The titles alone tell you we’re headed straight into country territory, but longtime K. Michelle fans know storytelling has always been one of her strengths.

That combination could make Jesus & Whiskey especially interesting: the vulnerability and vocal power fans know from her R&B catalog paired with country’s tradition of putting the story front and center.

A New Chapter for K. Michelle

The K. Michelle country album also adds to the growing visibility of Black artists expanding the boundaries of modern country music.

For K. Michelle, however, this isn’t about simply switching genres. Country music has long been part of her musical identity and Southern upbringing.

Now she’s ready to give listeners the complete project.

Jesus & Whiskey arrives October 16. The question is: Are you ready for Country K. Michelle?

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Travel Rules — And Her Packing Strategy Is Not for Minimalists

Judge Greenlights Key Evidence in Tupac Murder Trial

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before