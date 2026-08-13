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Keefe D’s Book Detailing Tupac Shakur Killing Will Be Used Against Him at Trial

Keefe D’s 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming trial regarding Tupac Shakur’s murder. The memoir details Keefe’s alleged involvement in the 1996 shooting. It includes his claim that Tupac reached for a weapon before shots were fired from the car he was in. Despite defense arguments that the book should be excluded from the trial, the judge ruled that the statements could be used. This is because Keefe D had adopted the material as his own. The trial, which began with jury selection on August 10, is anticipated to last about a month. Keefe D faces life in prison if found guilty. Source: https://www.xxlmag.com/keefe-d-book-tupac-shakur-murder-trial/