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Drake Bets $1.5M On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Fans React

Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Celebrates The Drake Curse

Drizzy, like billions of others, is pretty excited to watch the World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday afternoon.

Published on July 19, 2026

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Two men, one with a beard and the other with tattoos, both smiling and gesturing with their arms raised.
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Drake is an avid sports fan, and if nothing else, his Stake partnership has proved he’s got an affinity for gambling, and those two worlds have collided again.

Drizzy, like billions of others, is pretty excited to watch the World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday afternoon.

And like every other sports championship, he’s showing his allegiance by placing a massive bet on who he thinks will be hoisting the FIFA World Cup trophy at the end of the 90-minute contest at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The Canadian rapper has put his coins behind Argentina to the tune of $1.5 million. The screenshot of the Stake bet he shared on Instagram shows that if they win, he gets a $5.175 million payout.

However, there is a caveat to the wager because Drake only cashes out if the win happens in the regulation 90 minutes. If the game goes into extra time or penalty kicks, he automatically loses, even if Argentina ends up winning.

“What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…say less @stake,” he captioned the screenshot.

The other picture in the post was a screenshot of an old news article titled “Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup-but lost it…”  from 2022 when the Lionel Messi-led squad won the World Cup over France.

However, just like this time, his three-way money line bet had a regulation-time stipulation, and the game went longer than expected.

So technically, the Drake curse is alive and well. In just the last few months, he put $200,000 on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua, which ended with Paul suffering a broken jaw.

And more recently, he bet $1 million on Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Max Holloway. Not only did McGregor lose in 69 seconds, but he also tore his own ACL.

Now we wait to see if Argentina can pull off a win in Drake’s favor.

See how social media is feeling about the Drake bet and World Cup predictions below.

Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Celebrates The Drake Curse was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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