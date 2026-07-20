Indiana Black Expo Gospel Explosion 2026 Recap: Relive J.J. Hairston, Judah Band & More

If you couldn’t make it to the Indiana Black Expo Gospel Explosion, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

The final day of the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration ended on a high note as thousands gathered inside the Indiana Convention Center for an afternoon filled with powerful praise, worship, and community.

Headlined by gospel powerhouse J.J. Hairston alongside special guests Judah Band, this year’s Gospel Explosion brought energy, encouragement, and unforgettable moments to the Entertainment Stage.

Attendees also enjoyed inspiring performances from Judi Moore and the Celebration Choir, D.K. Pope & New Mercy, Andraye Speed and Company, and New Direction Church, creating an atmosphere that had the entire crowd worshipping together.

From hands lifted in praise to joyful dancing throughout the venue, the Gospel Explosion was a reminder of the faith, hope, and unity that continue to make Indiana Black Expo one of the most meaningful celebrations in the community.

If you missed it, or just want to experience it again, check out some of our favorite moments from the day below.