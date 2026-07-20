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Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highligh...

Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration

WTLC was there all weekend long bringing you exclusive interviews, behind the scenes access and highlights from every major event. If you couldn't make it or simply want to relive the weekend,....

Published on July 20, 2026

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  • Thousands gathered for one of Indianapolis' biggest annual events, featuring national honorees and unforgettable live entertainment.
  • Signature events like the Corporate Luncheon and Music Heritage Festival showcased excellence and empowered Black communities.
  • The vibrant exhibit hall and Gospel Explosion on Sunday provided something for everyone to enjoy and connect with.
October London Clowes Memorial Hall Concert on Butler
Source: N/A / n/a

Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration

Another unforgettable Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is in the books.

Thousands gathered throughout the weekend to celebrate Black culture, business, music, faith and community during one of Indianapolis’ biggest annual events.

From inspiring conversations with national honorees and unforgettable live performances to packed exhibit halls and Sunday’s Gospel Explosion, there was no shortage of memorable moments.

WTLC was there all weekend long bringing you exclusive interviews, behind the scenes access and highlights from every major event.

If you couldn’t make it or simply want to relive the weekend, check out some of our favorite moments below.

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Indiana Black Expo Press Conference

The weekend officially began with the annual Indiana Black Expo press conference, where media members had the opportunity to hear from this year’s honorees and special guests ahead of Summer Celebration.

WTLC caught up with Anthony Anderson, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Knowles, October London, Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. and several other leaders who shared what Indiana Black Expo means to them and why events like this continue to make a lasting impact.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon


One of the weekend’s signature events honored individuals whose work continues to shape entertainment, business, sports and the community.


The afternoon celebrated excellence while reminding attendees why Indiana Black Expo remains one of the nation’s premier organizations dedicated to empowering Black communities.


Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival

Friday night belonged to the fans.

Thousands packed the Indiana State Fairgrounds for another unforgettable Music Heritage Festival featuring Midnight Star, King George, October London and KEM.

WTLC personalities were backstage, in the crowd and everywhere in between capturing the excitement as fans danced and sang along all night long.


Inside the Indiana Black Expo Exhibit Hall


Saturday brought thousands of people inside the Indiana Convention Center for one of the busiest days of Summer Celebration.

Families explored local businesses, nonprofits, health resources, colleges, entertainment and community organizations while WTLC personalities connected with listeners throughout the day.

From inspiring interviews to exciting performances and plenty of laughs, there was something happening around every corner.


Gospel Explosion Closes Out the Weekend

Sunday’s Gospel Explosion wrapped up another incredible Indiana Black Expo with powerful worship, inspiring performances and a celebration of faith.

Praise Indy was there to capture the music, the messages and the moments that made for the perfect ending to Summer Celebration.

Whether you attended every event or followed along from home, thank you for making another Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration one to remember.

Be sure to scroll through the Instagram videos above to relive the biggest moments, and stay connected with WTLC for more community coverage, exclusive interviews and everything happening across Central Indiana.

Related Tags

Anthony Anderson Indiana Black Expo Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 King George Matthew Knowles Montell Jordan
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