Source: N/A / n/a Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration Another unforgettable Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is in the books. Thousands gathered throughout the weekend to celebrate Black culture, business, music, faith and community during one of Indianapolis’ biggest annual events. From inspiring conversations with national honorees and unforgettable live performances to packed exhibit halls and Sunday’s Gospel Explosion, there was no shortage of memorable moments. WTLC was there all weekend long bringing you exclusive interviews, behind the scenes access and highlights from every major event. If you couldn’t make it or simply want to relive the weekend, check out some of our favorite moments below.

Indiana Black Expo Press Conference

The weekend officially began with the annual Indiana Black Expo press conference, where media members had the opportunity to hear from this year’s honorees and special guests ahead of Summer Celebration. WTLC caught up with Anthony Anderson, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Knowles, October London, Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. and several other leaders who shared what Indiana Black Expo means to them and why events like this continue to make a lasting impact. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon

One of the weekend’s signature events honored individuals whose work continues to shape entertainment, business, sports and the community.

The afternoon celebrated excellence while reminding attendees why Indiana Black Expo remains one of the nation’s premier organizations dedicated to empowering Black communities.



Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival Friday night belonged to the fans. Thousands packed the Indiana State Fairgrounds for another unforgettable Music Heritage Festival featuring Midnight Star, King George, October London and KEM. WTLC personalities were backstage, in the crowd and everywhere in between capturing the excitement as fans danced and sang along all night long.



Inside the Indiana Black Expo Exhibit Hall

Saturday brought thousands of people inside the Indiana Convention Center for one of the busiest days of Summer Celebration. Families explored local businesses, nonprofits, health resources, colleges, entertainment and community organizations while WTLC personalities connected with listeners throughout the day. From inspiring interviews to exciting performances and plenty of laughs, there was something happening around every corner.



Gospel Explosion Closes Out the Weekend Sunday’s Gospel Explosion wrapped up another incredible Indiana Black Expo with powerful worship, inspiring performances and a celebration of faith. Praise Indy was there to capture the music, the messages and the moments that made for the perfect ending to Summer Celebration.