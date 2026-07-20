Listen Live
Close
Local

Parent Claims Portage Teacher Gave Daughter Plan B

A northern Indiana parent is filing a federal lawsuit against Portage Township Schools, claiming that a teacher gave the parent's young daughter a Plan B emergency contraceptive.

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PORTAGE, Ind. — A northern Indiana parent has filed a federal lawsuit against Portage Township Schools, claiming that a teacher gave the parent’s young daughter a Plan B emergency contraceptive without the parent’s knowledge or consent.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in November 2025, with the lawsuit claiming that the teacher obtained and provided the medication to the student outside of any authorized medical setting.

The school district is accused of failing to properly supervise the teacher. The teacher has since been dismissed from the district.

The family is seeking damages for physical harm, emotional distress, and violations of parental rights.

Parent Claims Portage Teacher Gave Daughter Plan B was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
October London Clowes Memorial Hall Concert on Butler
35 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration

Local  |  Staff

Shooting Victim Who Checked Themselves Into Indy Hospital Dies

Local  |  Staff

Parent Claims Portage Teacher Gave Daughter Plan B

News  |  Joe Jurado

White House Teleprompter Operator Placed Bets On Trump Speeches

Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Restaurant Fights Rising Costs and Setbacks to Stay Open

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mailbox Damaged at Pike School Board President’s Home

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting in Muncie Leaves 3 Injured

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Chase on Indiana Toll Road Sends Chicago Man to Jail

Crime  |  Monique Judge

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash Kills Indiana Boxer in Texas; Driver Arrested

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close