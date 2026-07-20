Which '80s Music Icon Should Headline Your Dream Concert?
Ladies of the ’80s: Which Music Icon Would Headline Your Dream Concert?
- Whitney Houston's unmatched vocals defined an era of powerful ballads.
- Patti LaBelle's commanding stage presence revolutionized live performances.
- Anita Baker's sophisticated sound and Janet Jackson's innovative dance moves inspired generations.
Ladies of the ’80s: Which Music Icon Would Headline Your Dream Concert?
Ladies of the 80s gave us unforgettable voices, timeless songs, and performances that still set the standard decades later. The women who dominated the charts during one of music’s most influential eras didn’t just create hits—they built legacies that continue to inspire artists across generations.
From powerhouse ballads and soulful love songs to groundbreaking pop anthems and electrifying stage shows, these icons each brought something completely unique to the microphone. Their music became the soundtrack to first dances, family cookouts, road trips, weddings, and moments we’ll never forget.
Today, we’re celebrating four legendary women whose influence reaches far beyond the 1980s. Whether it’s Whitney Houston’s unmatched vocals, Patti LaBelle’s commanding stage presence, Anita Baker’s smooth, sophisticated sound, or Janet Jackson’s innovative performances, each artist changed the landscape of music in her own way.
As you revisit these incredible performances, think about what made each woman so special. Was it the voice? The showmanship? The timeless catalog? Or maybe it’s the memories their music brings back every time you hear one of their songs.
Sheila E ‘The Glamorous Life’
Chaka Khan ‘I Feel For You’
Janet Jackson ‘Control’
Mikki Howard ‘Come Share My Love’
Jodi Watley Dont You Want Me
The Ladies of the 80s continue to prove that great music never goes out of style. Their influence can still be heard on today’s radio, seen on concert stages, and felt in the artists who proudly cite them as inspirations.
Now it’s your turn to settle the debate.
If you could attend one dream concert with only one headliner, who would get your ticket?
🎤 Whitney Houston
🎤 Patti LaBelle
🎤 Anita Baker
🎤 Janet Jackson
Each one represents a different style, a different era, and a different kind of greatness. There’s no wrong answer—but there is only one choice.
Tell us who you’re picking and why in the comments. We’d love to hear the song that sealed the deal for you.
After all, that’s what makes celebrating the Ladies of the 80s so much fun—every fan has a favorite, and every legend has earned her place in music history.
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