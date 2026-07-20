Ladies of the ’80s: Which Music Icon Would Headline Your Dream Concert?

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Ladies of the 80s gave us unforgettable voices, timeless songs, and performances that still set the standard decades later. The women who dominated the charts during one of music’s most influential eras didn’t just create hits—they built legacies that continue to inspire artists across generations.



From powerhouse ballads and soulful love songs to groundbreaking pop anthems and electrifying stage shows, these icons each brought something completely unique to the microphone. Their music became the soundtrack to first dances, family cookouts, road trips, weddings, and moments we’ll never forget.



Today, we’re celebrating four legendary women whose influence reaches far beyond the 1980s. Whether it’s Whitney Houston’s unmatched vocals, Patti LaBelle’s commanding stage presence, Anita Baker’s smooth, sophisticated sound, or Janet Jackson’s innovative performances, each artist changed the landscape of music in her own way.

As you revisit these incredible performances, think about what made each woman so special. Was it the voice? The showmanship? The timeless catalog? Or maybe it’s the memories their music brings back every time you hear one of their songs.