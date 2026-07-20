Savannah James Defends LeBron Against Critics Following Lakers Departure

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

in a candid conversation about the intense criticism surrounding her husband’s decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons.

Following LeBron James’ June 30 announcement that he was moving on from the franchise, social media quickly filled with praise, disappointment, and criticism from fans and sports commentators alike. During a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah addressed the backlash head-on, offering a perspective shaped by more than two decades in the public eye.

“People Have Made Careers” Criticizing LeBron

Savannah didn’t mince words when discussing the constant scrutiny her husband faces.

She pointed out that some media personalities and online commentators have built entire careers around analyzing and criticizing LeBron’s every move.

“It’s a fact,” she explained, emphasizing that the criticism has become part of life for their family.

The Savannah James defends LeBron conversation also explored how social media can elevate public figures one day, only to tear them down the next.

Pushing Back on Public Opinion

Co-host April McDaniel described what she called a “build up to crush” culture, where success often invites relentless criticism.

Savannah agreed, saying many people speak confidently about what they believe is best for LeBron without truly understanding his personal goals, family priorities, or career decisions.

She stressed that much of the commentary reflects personal opinions rather than facts.

Standing Together

LeBron’s departure from the Lakers has sparked widespread debate among basketball fans, with opinions ranging from appreciation for bringing the franchise a championship in 2020 to criticism over his decision to leave.

For Savannah, however, the focus remains on supporting her husband rather than responding to every headline.

The Savannah James defends LeBron discussion serves as a reminder that behind every superstar is a family navigating public attention right alongside them. And while the opinions may continue, Savannah made it clear that their decisions will always be based on what’s best for their family—not the loudest voices online.

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