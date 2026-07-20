Juicy J and Project Pat Finally Release Their First Joint Album Dem Goats

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Juicy J and Project Pat Dem Goats marks a milestone more than three decades in the making. Although the Memphis rap legends and biological brothers have appeared on countless songs together throughout their careers, they’ve never released a full-length collaborative album—until now.

Released on July 10, Dem Goats delivers 20 tracks that celebrate the brothers’ Southern roots while offering the wisdom they’ve gained through decades in the music industry and life.

Memphis Sound Meets Life Lessons

The Juicy J and Project Pat Dem Goats album stays true to the signature Memphis sound that helped shape hip-hop.

Fans can expect booming bass, gritty production, and hard-hitting lyrics. But beyond the street anthems, the project also carries a deeper message.

Songs like “Don’t Do It” encourage younger listeners to think beyond the moment, addressing incarceration, consequences, and making wiser decisions. It’s “grown man rap” rooted in experience rather than simply glorifying street life.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The album features an impressive lineup of collaborators spanning multiple genres.

Featured artists include Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Lecrae, That Mexican OT, Hanumankind, KARRAHBOOO, Anthony Q., and Kenneth Whalum.

The collaborations add fresh perspectives while preserving the authentic Memphis energy that longtime fans expect.

A Long-Awaited Collaboration

For hip-hop fans, Dem Goats represents more than a new release—it’s the realization of a partnership many thought had already happened years ago.

The Juicy J and Project Pat Dem Goats project proves the brothers still have plenty to say, blending classic Southern hip-hop with messages of growth, accountability, and resilience.

The album is now streaming worldwide on all major digital platforms, giving fans a chance to experience a collaboration that has truly been decades in the making.

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