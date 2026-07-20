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Shooting Victim Who Checked Themselves Into Indy Hospital Dies

IMPD is investigating the death of a person who may have been shot early Saturday on the east side of Indianapolis.

Published on July 20, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting victim has died after they checked themselves into a hospital on Indianapolis’ east side Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that sometime around 6 a.m., officers received a report about a person who had been shot and went to Community East Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

IMPD said the victim may have been shot near the intersection of South Spencer Avenue and East Washington Street. A police report states that officers were investigating a shooting in the 600 block of South Spencer Avenue, but it hasn’t been confirmed if the victim who went to the hospital is connected to that shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Shooting Victim Who Checked Themselves Into Indy Hospital Dies was originally published on wibc.com

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