Shooting in Muncie Hurts 3 People

Source: FOX 59

MUNCIE, Ind. — A shooting injured three people Sunday morning in Muncie, say police.

Muncie police say officers rushed to the intersection of East First and South Elbright streets around 1 a.m. That is where they found three people with gunshot wounds. Medics took all three people to hospitals.

Investigators do not have anyone in custody yet. If you know anything about the gunfire, call Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.

Shooting in Muncie Leaves 3 Injured was originally published on wibc.com