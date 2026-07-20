Source: Nike / NIke

LeBron James Says Jay-Z Taught Him To Think Bigger Than Basketball

NBA superstar LeBron James spoke at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit about the significant influence hip-hop icon JAY-Z has had on his life and business ventures. James described JAY-Z as a mentor and credited him with shaping his approach to the corporate world. The basketball legend first met JAY-Z as a teenager and was inspired by his professionalism and aura. James continues to look to JAY-Z as a standard for his own business decisions and views him as a key mentor in his career. JAY-Z’s impact on James comes as the rapper celebrates a successful year with milestone events and projects. Source: https://thesource.com/2026/07/17/he-gave-me-so-much-game-lebron-james-praises-jay-z-as-a-big-brother-and-business-inspiration