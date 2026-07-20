Source: Itaysha Jordan / Itaysha Jordan/ Essene Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross shares Michael Jackson story with Keke Palmer

Tracee Ellis Ross shared childhood memories of Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson calling her mother Diana Ross’s house, along with a story about “correcting” Michael Jackson’s lyrics on “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.” The 3-minute clip, posted on July 14, shows Tracee recounting the moment on Keke Palmer’s podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” The video has amassed over 1.9 million views, shared on X by @killakreww, with viewers amused by Tracee’s childhood confidence and the playful response she received from the King of Pop. The anecdote offers a rare glimpse into the childhood of Diana Ross’s daughter and her interactions with music legends. Source: https://hip-hopvibe.com/news/tracee-ellis-ross-tells-keke-palmer-marvin-gaye-michael-jackson-stories