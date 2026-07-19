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Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 6: Trusting God Fully

We all say we trust God, but if we're honest, many of us still try to control every detail of our lives.

Published on July 19, 2026

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  • Trusting God means relying on Him, not ourselves, even when we don't understand His ways.
  • Overthinking and trying to control every detail steals our peace and hinders God's work.
  • Fully surrendering our burdens to God in prayer empowers us to walk by faith, not fear.
A woman and young girl sitting on a couch, looking at a mobile device. Text on the image reads "Join Praise for Virtual Vacation Bible School 2026" and "June 14-July 19".
Source: Praise Indy Virtual Vaction Bible School / Praise Indy Virtual Vaction Bible School

Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 6: Trusting God Fully

When You Let Go, God Leads

Scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6 (KJV)
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

We all say we trust God, but if we’re honest, many of us still try to control every detail of our lives.

We replay conversations we wish had gone differently. We spend hours worrying about tomorrow. We try to predict every possible outcome because somewhere deep inside, we believe that if we stay in control, we can avoid disappointment.

The problem is that control often gives us the illusion of peace, while quietly stealing our actual peace.

Proverbs 3 reminds us that trusting God isn’t just believing He exists. It’s choosing to rely on Him instead of relying on ourselves. That means trusting Him even when the answer hasn’t come yet. Trusting Him when the diagnosis doesn’t make sense. Trusting Him when the opportunity closes. Trusting Him when life doesn’t follow the plan we created.

Faith doesn’t require us to understand every step.

It simply asks us to keep walking.

Sometimes we mistake overthinking for preparation. We think if we worry enough, analyze enough, or plan enough, we’ll somehow create certainty. But God never promised certainty. He promised His presence.

When we surrender control, we’re not giving up.

We’re giving God room to work.

Trust isn’t passive. It’s an active decision to place every unanswered question, every fear, and every burden into God’s hands. It’s choosing prayer over panic. Peace over pressure. Faith over fear.

And the beautiful thing about trusting God is that He has never asked us to carry tomorrow’s weight today.

He simply asks us to trust Him one step at a time.

As you close out this year’s Virtual Vacation Bible School, remember that God’s plan has always been greater than your understanding. Even when you can’t see where He’s leading, you can trust the One who already knows the destination.

RELATED: Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 4: Purpose & Calling

RELATED: VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 2: DISCIPLINE & CONSISTENCY

RELATED: VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

RELATED: Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy

As You Reflect This Week, Ask Yourself:

  • What situation am I trying to control instead of trusting God with?
  • What am I afraid will happen if I fully surrender this to Him?
  • Where have I been overthinking instead of praying?
  • Am I trusting God with my words, but not my actions?
  • What would change if I truly believed God already has this handled?

Live It Out

This week, identify one situation you’ve been carrying that feels overwhelming. Instead of trying to solve it on your own, intentionally give it to God through prayer.

When anxious thoughts return, resist the urge to pick the burden back up. Pause and remind yourself:

“God, I trust You with this.”

Let that become your prayer every time worry tries to replace your faith.

Faith Commitment

What is one area of your life you need to fully trust God with today?

Daily Affirmation

I choose to trust God with my whole heart. I release the need to control every outcome and rest in His perfect plan. Even when I don’t understand what He’s doing, I believe He is working for my good. I will not be ruled by fear or uncertainty. God’s timing is perfect, His promises are true, and His peace is available to me today. I trust Him completely, and I know He is directing every step I take.

Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 6: Trusting God Fully was originally published on praiseindy.com

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