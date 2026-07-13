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Vibrant Beauties Who Made A Splash At 'Moana' Premiere Events

They Know The Wayyy! A Gallery Of Vibrant Beauties, Sea Breezy Stunners & More Who Made A Splash At ‘Moana’ Premiere Events

Press play on the 'Moana' soundtrack and enjoy these stunners shining during 'Moana' premiere weekend

Published on July 13, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
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Disney's "Moana" Special Screening
Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite Polynesian princess, Moana, made her highly anticipated return to the big screen–this time, in Disney‘s live-action reimagining that sailed to #1 with a $95 million debut at the global box office.

In celebration of Moana’s return, the entertainment giant brought together vibrant beauties, seabreezy stunners, and more for culturally authentic premieres, fan experiences, and exclusive screening events from Hawaii to midtown Atlanta.

Hosted by RHOA star Porsha Williams, the fun-filled family experience took over Atlanta’s Atlantic Station with activities for all ages, free giveaways, and tasty treats on another epic night at the movies in the bustling city.

In Moana, Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated spectacular, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and voyages beyond the reef of her mystical island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a wondrous adventure to restore prosperity to her people.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Emmy and Tony-winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana is Disney’s latest live-action epic

Moana features the new song “Along The Way” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Cravalho, Laga‘aia and Johnson; original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina; and an original score composed by Mancina.

Were you seated for the live-action Moana this past weekend? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of who stunned during Moana premiere weekend on the flip.

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They Know The Wayyy! A Gallery Of Vibrant Beauties, Sea Breezy Stunners & More Who Made A Splash At ‘Moana’ Premiere Events was originally published on bossip.com

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