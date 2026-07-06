Alicia Keys Premieres Girl From Hell’s Kitchen Documentary at Tribeca Festival

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Alicia Keys Girl From Hell’s Kitchen documentary made a memorable debut as the official Closing Night film at the 25th annual Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2026. The emotional documentary gives fans an intimate look at the Grammy-winning artist’s journey—from growing up in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood to bringing her Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to life.

Directed by One9, the 95-minute film captures the defining moments that shaped Keys’ remarkable career.

A True New York Moment

The premiere couldn’t have happened at a more unforgettable time.

The event coincided with Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks captured their first championship in 53 years.

Following the screening, guests gathered at the afterparty, where Alicia Keys performed her iconic hit Empire State of Mind just as championship celebrations erupted throughout New York City. Longtime collaborator Nas also joined her onstage, making the evening an unforgettable celebration of music and hometown pride.

Inside the Documentary

The Alicia Keys Girl From Hell’s Kitchen documentary features never-before-seen family photos, personal home videos, and archival footage that chronicles her childhood growing up with her single mother in Manhattan during the 1990s.

The film also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her semi-autobiographical Broadway production, Hell’s Kitchen. Viewers see the challenges of developing the show, along with Keys mentoring breakout star Maleah Joi Moonthroughout the production process.

More Than a Music Documentary

What sets the Alicia Keys Girl From Hell’s Kitchen documentary apart is its focus on the creative process. Cameras capture Keys composing at the piano, transforming personal memories into music that ultimately became the emotional foundation of her Broadway hit.

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The documentary celebrates resilience, family, artistic vision, and the city that inspired one of music’s most influential voices.

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