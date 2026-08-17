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FIFA Abandons Controversial $20B Private Equity Deal

FIFA Scraps Controversial $20 Billion Private Equity Plan After Global Backlash

FIFA has abandoned its controversial $20 billion private equity proposal after UEFA threatened a World Cup boycott and other soccer organizations pushed back.

Published on August 17, 2026
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FIFA Scraps Controversial $20 Billion Private Equity Plan After Global Backlash

France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Brad Smith/ISI Photos / Getty

FIFA private equity plan discussions came to an abrupt end after soccer’s governing body abandoned a controversial proposal that sparked extraordinary resistance from some of the sport’s most powerful organizations.

On July 31, FIFA withdrew plans to create a new $20 billion commercial subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, or FFE.

What Was FIFA Proposing?

Under the proposal, FIFA would have moved portions of its commercial and event operations into FFE and sold a 20% minority stake to private investors.

The plan was pitched as a way to generate new revenue while increasing development funding for FIFA’s 211 member associations. President Gianni Infantino reportedly proposed doubling basic development funding from $10 million to $20 million over four years.

But critics questioned whether private investment could give outside financial interests too much influence over the global game.

UEFA Threatened a Boycott

The FIFA private equity plan quickly faced major resistance.

UEFA’s 55 member associations voted unanimously to boycott FIFA competitions if the proposal moved forward, potentially affecting men’s and women’s World Cups as well as youth competitions.

Their message was unmistakable: the World Cup should not be placed in a position where shareholder returns could influence the future of the tournament.

Opposition soon expanded beyond Europe. Soccer organizations representing North America and Asia also rejected the proposal, raising concerns about transparency, governance and the speed of the decision-making process.

FIFA Backs Down

Within days of the controversy becoming public, FIFA withdrew the proposal.

Infantino acknowledged that the plan had created divisions that were not in the best interest of the sport.

The collapse of the FIFA private equity plan is significant because it demonstrates just how much collective power FIFA’s regional organizations can wield when they stand together.

The immediate financial battle may be over, but another issue remains: trust.

As international soccer looks toward its next chapter, FIFA now faces the challenge of rebuilding confidence in how major decisions involving the future of the world’s most popular sport are made.

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