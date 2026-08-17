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Catfisher Arrives At Shemar Moore's Home With Luggage

Woman Arrives at Shemar Moore’s Home With Luggage After Alleged Catfishing Scam

A woman reportedly arrived at Shemar Moore’s Los Angeles-area home with luggage after an online impersonator allegedly convinced her they were in a relationship.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Woman Arrives at Shemar Moore’s Home With Luggage After Alleged Catfishing Scam

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Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Shemar Moore catfishing scam allegations took a startling real-world turn when a woman reportedly arrived at the actor’s Los Angeles-area home carrying luggage because she believed she was moving in with him.

The bizarre incident unfolded July 31 when the out-of-state woman showed up at the home of the S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds star.

She Thought She Was Moving In

According to reports, the woman knocked on the front door with her bags packed and ready for what she believed was the beginning of a new chapter.

Instead of Moore, his partner, Jesiree Dizon, answered.

Dizon reportedly instructed the woman to leave the property and contacted police.

When officers arrived, the story took an unexpected turn.

An Alleged Online Romance Scam

Authorities reportedly determined that the woman appeared to be the victim of a Shemar Moore catfishing scam involving someone impersonating the actor online.

The impersonator allegedly convinced her that she and Moore were romantically involved and ultimately invited her to relocate across state lines to live with him.

Police reportedly found no indication that the woman intended to harm Moore, Dizon or anyone else at the residence. She genuinely appeared to believe the online relationship was real.

At Dizon’s request, the woman was not arrested. Officers reportedly documented the incident and allowed her to leave.

A Serious Reminder About Celebrity Impersonators

While the circumstances surrounding the Shemar Moore catfishing scam may sound unbelievable, celebrity impersonation and romance scams can have serious consequences.

Scammers can spend weeks or months building trust before requesting money, personal information or major life changes.

The incident is a reminder to verify identities before making financial commitments, sharing sensitive information or traveling to meet someone you’ve only communicated with online.

And one rule is worth remembering: if Shemar Moore says he’s waiting for you to move into his house, we’re going to need a video call, some verification and several receipts before anybody starts packing!

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