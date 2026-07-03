Meagan Good Steps Behind the Camera for New Indie Series 15 Minutes of Fame

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Meagan Good 15 Minutes of Fame series is adding another impressive chapter to the actress’ growing career behind the camera. Best known for her work in front of the lens, Good is now directing and executive producing the upcoming indie comedy-drama. This proves her talents extend far beyond acting.

The new project, announced in early June 2026, also features New Edition member Ricky Bell as an executive producer. This brings another familiar name to the creative team.

A Hollywood Dream Built on One Big Lie

Set in Los Angeles, 15 Minutes of Fame follows struggling Latino roommates Tony and Jackie as they search for a way out of financial hardship. Their unconventional solution? Pretending they’ve made a movie.

What starts as a desperate attempt to survive quickly snowballs into an unexpected opportunity. The pair must navigate the unpredictable world of Hollywood while trying to keep their story alive. The premise blends comedy, heart, and the pursuit of second chances.

A Passion Project From Its Creators

The Meagan Good 15 Minutes of Fame series was created by Amy Correa Bell and Alexander Piñeiro. Who also star in the series as Jackie and Tony while serving as co-directors.

With Good leading the project creatively and Ricky Bell lending his support as an executive producer, the series brings together experienced entertainers. They are committed to telling fresh, character-driven stories.

Why It Matters

Meagan Good continues to expand her influence in Hollywood by stepping into directing and producing roles. She joins a growing group of women creating opportunities behind the scenes. The Meagan Good 15 Minutes of Fame series also highlights the importance of independent storytelling. It gives emerging voices a platform while celebrating ambition, resilience, and the unpredictable journey of chasing a dream.

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While a premiere date has not yet been announced, 15 Minutes of Fame is already generating buzz as a promising addition to the indie television landscape.

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