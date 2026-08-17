A Different World sequel trailer has arrived, and somebody grab my Hillman sweatshirt because class is officially back in session! The new series returns viewers to the beloved fictional HBCU with a fresh generation of students while bringing several familiar faces along for the ride.

The 10-episode series premieres September 24, 2026.

Meet the Next Generation of Hillman

At the center of the story is Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne.

Yes, THAT Whitley and Dwayne.

Deborah arrives at Hillman for her freshman year, giving viewers a chance to experience college life through a new generation while maintaining a connection to the characters who made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

Familiar Faces Return

The A Different World sequel trailer delivers plenty of nostalgia.

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison return as Whitley and Dwayne, alongside Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Jada Pinkett Smith.

And just wait until you see some of those familiar characters gathered at the Pit again.

That’s when the nostalgia gets REAL.

Hillman for a New Generation

The A Different World sequel trailer suggests the revival isn’t interested in simply recreating the past. Instead, it’s using the legacy of Hillman to introduce new friendships, relationships, challenges and conversations through today’s college experience.

That’s fitting for a show that helped make HBCU life visible to millions of viewers during its original run.

And hearing that iconic theme again? Whew!

The yard is open. The legacy class is checking in. And a new generation of Hillmanites is ready to make its mark.

Now the big question: Are you ready to go back to Hillman?

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