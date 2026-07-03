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Usher Revived Lewis' Creative Passion After Writer's Block

Terry Lewis Says Usher Reignited His Passion for Music During Career Slump

Terry Lewis reveals how Usher helped pull him out of a creative slump, reigniting his passion for music and leading to hit songs like "U Remind Me."

Published on July 3, 2026

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Terry Lewis Says Usher Reignited His Passion for Music During Career Slump

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ISLEY BROTHERS
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Terry Lewis credits Usher for helping him rediscover his love for making music during one of the most challenging periods of his legendary career. The Grammy-winning producer recently reflected on how a pivotal studio session with the R&B superstar reignited his creativity after battling writer’s block and industry burnout.

For fans, it’s a reminder that even music legends sometimes need inspiration—and it can come from the next generation of artists.

A Career at a Crossroads

In the early 2000s, Terry Lewis found himself in a difficult place creatively. After years of producing hit records alongside longtime collaborator Jimmy Jam, Lewis admitted he had become disillusioned with the music industry.

The creative spark that had fueled decades of success had faded, leaving him struggling with writer’s block and questioning his passion for creating music.

Usher Changed Everything

According to Lewis, the turning point came when Usher entered the studio.

The Terry Lewis credits Usher story centers on the singer’s remarkable work ethic, humility, and commitment to growing as an artist. Lewis said Usher arrived eager to learn, experiment, and push himself creatively—qualities that proved contagious.

That renewed energy inspired Lewis to reconnect with his own artistry, transforming what could have been a stalled chapter into one of renewed purpose.

A Hit-Making Partnership

The collaboration quickly paid off.

Working together produced the Grammy-winning hit U Remind Me, one of the defining R&B records of the early 2000s. Years later, the creative relationship continued when Usher joined Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on their independent album, Jam & Lewis, Volume One.

The Bigger Takeaway

The Terry Lewis credits Usher story is about more than hit records. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration, mentorship, and staying open to inspiration. Sometimes, a fresh perspective and a hungry young artist can remind even the most accom

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