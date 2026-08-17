Tracee Ellis Ross Is Done Romanticizing Survival Mode

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Tracee Ellis Ross survival mode conversations are offering women a refreshing perspective: being strong doesn’t have to mean constantly carrying everything.

As Ross discusses self-care, solo travel and what she calls “healthy self-obsession,” she’s challenging the idea that women should wear exhaustion and resilience like badges of honor.

Being “Strong” Isn’t Always the Compliment We Think

Ross has pushed back against romanticizing resilience, particularly when calling someone “strong” becomes a substitute for actually supporting them.

There’s a difference between having strength and living in a constant state of survival.

For women accustomed to handling the job, family, relationships and everybody else’s needs, the Tracee Ellis Ross survival mode message hits differently: What would life look like if you didn’t have to prove how much you can carry?

She’s Practicing “Healthy Self-Obsession”

Ross describes healthy self-obsession as refusing to abandon herself.

That means paying attention to her needs, protecting her personal space and allowing room for mistakes. Instead of demanding perfection, she practices meeting herself with grace.

And yes, sometimes choosing yourself is the assignment.

Turning Anxiety Into Intention

Ross also uses journaling to process stressful thoughts. She writes down her fears, identifies the ones carrying the most emotional weight and then reframes them into affirming intentions.

Rather than allowing “I’m afraid” to control the narrative, the practice creates space for “May I remember…”

That’s a small shift with potentially powerful emotional impact.

Sometimes You Need to Simply Be

Her approach to solo travel follows the same philosophy. Because her career provides plenty of adventure, Ross says her personal trips are about slowing down and allowing herself to simply exist.

That’s what makes the Tracee Ellis Ross survival mode conversation so compelling.

Maybe the next level of self-care isn’t another accomplishment, another responsibility or another opportunity to prove how strong you are.

Maybe it’s giving yourself permission to stop performing strength for a minute and simply be.

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