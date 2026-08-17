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Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Tie The Knot In Malibu

Married In 5! Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Tie The Knot Surrounded By Family And Friends In Malibu

Published on August 17, 2026
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  • Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns exchange vows in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California.
  • Jordyn wears a custom strapless wedding dress designed by Danielle Franke, made from Italian silk wool.
  • The couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day last year and quickly planned a summer wedding.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are officially husband and wife!

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The model and entrepreneur, 28, and the New York Knicks star, 30, tied the knot Saturday, Aug. 15, in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the ocean in Malibu, Calif.

The ceremony can be seen in photos shared by Page Six, which also shows just how many big stars were in attendance for the wedding. As the happy couple exchanged vows, onlookers included some of Towns’ NBA teammates, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, and even Love Island USA stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe.

Woods walked down the aisle in a stunning white strapless gown with a full skirt and long tulle veil trimmed in lace, while Towns looked dapper in a black tuxedo featuring a double-breasted jacket and bow tie.

Jordyn wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Danielle Franke, which was crafted from Italian silk wool and featured a draped bodice and full ball skirt.

“There’s something about that Italian silk that she used that just complemented my skin tone so perfectly,” Woods told Vogue of her gown.

She had just six months to find her perfect dress after Towns made it clear he wanted a summer wedding–which any bride knows, is no small task.

“Karl said, ‘I want to get married this summer,’” Jordyn remembers. “With his job, he only has summer to get married, so I knew, ‘Ok, this summer means I have such a short window.’”

Despite being warned that six months wasn’t enough time to secure a wedding dress, Woods quickly got to work.

“Everyone told her: You can’t get a wedding dress in six months. “I made four showroom appointments,” she says. “Danielle [Frankel] was the first showroom that I went to. There’s something about that Italian silk that she used that just complemented my skin tone so perfectly.”

The finished gown featured an attached neck wrap and swagged skirt draping, with hand-cut Chantilly and corded lace appliqués completing the look.

“Ten out of ten. No notes,” Jordyn’s sister Jodie chimes in.

“When Danielle came in [during the process], we just kind of perfected it,” Jordyn explains. “Changed the silhouette up a bit, added some pieces. She just has such a unique eye for detail. And now I can’t imagine having anyone else do my dress.”

As Woods prepared for her final fitting, she shared the emotional moment with her mother and sister. Her sister was equally impressed by the finished design.

“This is my favorite wedding dress I’ve ever seen in my life,” Jodie adds. “And I’m not just saying that because you’re my sister.”

For Woods, seeing the entire vision finally come together was an emotional experience.

“This is better than what I thought my dream wedding dress would be,” Jordyn admits. “It feels surreal seeing this all come together.”

Woods and Towns announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Christmas Day last year. The couple shared photos of Towns getting down on one knee at Overstory, a rooftop bar in New York City, along with a close-up look at Woods’ dazzling emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

“Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” they captioned the post.

Now, after just a few months of wedding planning, the couple has officially cemented their relationship.

Married In 5! Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Tie The Knot Surrounded By Family And Friends In Malibu was originally published on bossip.com

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