Garden Party Barbie Has Arrived In Cannes And Her Name Is Olandria Carthen

Olandria's Cannes fashion features flirty, floral looks that showcase her style and confidence.

She effortlessly switches up silhouettes while maintaining a cohesive, vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Olandria's fashionable presence at industry events and photo ops has captivated fans and industry insiders.

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

While the latest season of Love Island USA continues to dominate our timelines, Olandria Carthen is making international moves.

The reality star has traded the villa for the South of France. Olandria is spending time in Cannes, attending creator brunches, speaking on panels and showing up at some of the biggest events. Getty photographers and fans have documented nearly every fashion moment, proving one thing: Olandria came to France with a suitcase full of looks.

Each one tops the last.

Flirty, floral, and full of style, her Cannes wardrobe is giving Garden Party Barbie in the best way. From blooming prints to retro accessories and a bob that belongs on everybody’s mood board, every outfit is playful, pretty, and completely her.

The ultimate gorgeous garden party Barbie has entered the chat—or should we say, the French Riviera—and the girls are obsessed.

Olandria Carthen In Cannes: Garden Party Barbie Has Entered The Chat

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Our favorite look has to be her black-and-red floral mini dress from Bluemarine. Feminine and flirty, the garden-party aesthetic had us doing a double take.

The off-the-shoulder dress featured a bubble hem, gathered waist and softly ruched neckline that framed her shoulders beautifully. Against Olandria’s glowing chocolate-melanin skin, the floral print practically bloomed.

She finished the look with sleek retro cat-eye sunglasses, a glossy red lip, a polished bob, and a structured black handbag featuring a bold three-dimensional red rose. The entire outfit screamed fashion, runway and rich auntie as she posed.

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Olandria Takes Cannes One Look At A Time

Orlandria’s floral fierceness didn’t stop there.

She later stepped out in a sleek black midi dress covered in oversized yellow blooms, pairing the look with mustard-yellow sunglasses and a coordinating headscarf that felt vintage without trying too hard. Giving us a longer, flowy look, the fit proved what we already know.

Olandria has no problem switching up silhouettes while staying true to her style.

She also attended the Cannes Lions Microsoft Creators “En Bloom” dinner and appeared on the “Curating Culture: Building Partnerships People Care About” panel. For the occasion, she wore a white mini dress with oversized petal-inspired details alongside the neck and hemlines. The HBCU grad paired her white dress with soft neutral accessories and yet another pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses.

Whether she’s on stage, attending industry events, or posing for photographers around the French Riviera, Olandria continues to serve the girls. Love Island USA introduced her to the world, and now she is taking the world by storm.

Garden Party Barbie Has Arrived In Cannes And Her Name Is Olandria Carthen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com