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Quenton Nelson Returns To The NFL's Top 100 Players List

Quenton Nelson Returns To The NFL’s Top 100 Players List

Quenton Nelson Made the 2026 NFL Top 100 list and It marks his return to the prestigious ranking for the first time since 2022.

Published on June 22, 2026

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Quenton Nelson Returns To The NFL’s Top 100 Players List

The NFL’s Top 100 Players list is here for 2026, and one familiar face is reclaiming his spot. Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson landed at No. 99, voted in by his peers across the league. It marks his return to the prestigious ranking for the first time since 2022.

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Nelson has worn the Colts horseshoe for eight seasons, and respect for his work in the trenches has never faded. He first cracked the list in 2020 at No. 29, then appeared again in 2021 (No. 33) and 2022 (No. 28). After a few years off the radar, the three-time honoree is back among the elite.

The numbers explain why. Pro Football Focus ranked Nelson No. 4 among all guards in 2025 with a stellar 84.5 grade. He posted a 2.98% pressure rate, allowing just 19 pressures on 637 pass-blocking snaps. Even more impressive, he surrendered only one sack all season, which came in Week 14 against Jacksonville.

That kind of consistency has defined his career. Nelson has earned a Pro Bowl nod in every one of his eight NFL seasons which is a rare standard of excellence.

Indianapolis finished 8-9 last year, but the offensive line held strong. The Colts tied for 10th in yards per carry (4.5) and allowed the seventh-fewest sacks in the league.

For Nelson, this honor is a fitting reminder that his dominance never left. It’s good to see him back.

Quenton Nelson Returns To The NFL’s Top 100 Players List was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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